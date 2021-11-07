T20 World Cup: Pakistan 60 for two after 10 overs against Scotland

Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed in the seventh over while Fakhar Zaman perished in the 10th as Pakistan reached 60 for two after 10 overs against Scotland in their fifth and final Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Earlier, Rizwan and Pakistan captain Babar Azam put on a steady partnership helping the team reach 35 for no loss after six overs.

Babar opted to bat first against Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. After winning his fifth consecutive toss, the skipper said he wanted to put runs on the board and keep the opposition under pressure during the chase.

While the result of the match will have no bearing on the semi-final chances, it would decide which team Pakistan take on. A victory would put them against Australia, while a loss would see them face England in the last four.

Earlier on Sunday, New Zealand thrashed Afghanistan by eight wickets to secure their place in the semi-finals. The Kiwis' victory ensured former champions India were knocked out of the race for the last-four.

Squads

Pakistan have fielded an unchanged side while Scotland have made two changes.

Pakistan (final XI) – 1. Babar Azam (capt), 2. Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3. Fakhar Zaman, 4. Mohammad Hafeez, 5. Shoaib Malik, 6. Asif Ali, 7. Imad Waseem, 8. Shadab Khan, 9. Hasan Ali, 10. Shaheen Shah Afridi, 11. Haris Rauf.

Scotland (final XI) – 1. George Munsey, 2. Kyle Coetzer (capt), 3. Dylan Budge, 4. Richie Berrington, 5. Michael Leask, 6.Matthew Cross (wk), 7. Chris Greaves, 8. Mark Watt, 9. Safyaan Sharif, 10.Hamza Tahir, 11.Brad Wheal