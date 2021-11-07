ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PEMRA directs news channels to show Pakistan's new political map before 9pm bulletin

BR Web Desk Updated 07 Nov 2021

The Pakistan Electronic and Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has directed all public and private news channels to flash the map of Pakistan before their 9pm bulletin.

A notification issued by the body on November 3 stated: “All the news channels, both public and private, have to flash the political map of Pakistan for two seconds before airing the news bulletin at 9pm on regular basis.”

PEMRA added that all satellite TV channel licencees have to comply with the orders.

PM unveils new political map of Pakistan

On August 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled the new political map of Pakistan in which Jammu and Kashmir has been included and made part of its territory. The approval of the new map was given by the cabinet.

Jammu Kashmir made part of Pakistan's territory in new political map: PM Imran

The PM said that the release of the new map opposes India's August 5 move.

Imran added that Jammu Kashmir has been included in the territory of Pakistan and the map released will now be the official map of the country.

He said that the newly-launched map is backed by all political parties of the country.

Pakistan PEMRA political map

Comments

1000 characters

PEMRA directs news channels to show Pakistan's new political map before 9pm bulletin

Ours has become a 'food-deficit' country: Tarin

Cabinet to discuss inflation, other issues on Tuesday

Revenue boost: FBR board chalks out measures

New Zealand limit Afghanistan to 124-8 in key T20 clash

New terminals: Cabinet asks PD to ensure pipeline capacity allocation availability

Opposition's movement against govt an attempt to survive in news: Fawad

Karachi police foils terror bid, arrest four terrorists

POS integration: List of 608 Tier-1 retailers unveiled

Ban on TLP lifted?

Read more stories