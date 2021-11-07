PEMRA directs news channels to show Pakistan's new political map before 9pm bulletin

The Pakistan Electronic and Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has directed all public and private news channels to flash the map of Pakistan before their 9pm bulletin.

A notification issued by the body on November 3 stated: “All the news channels, both public and private, have to flash the political map of Pakistan for two seconds before airing the news bulletin at 9pm on regular basis.”

PEMRA added that all satellite TV channel licencees have to comply with the orders.

On August 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled the new political map of Pakistan in which Jammu and Kashmir has been included and made part of its territory. The approval of the new map was given by the cabinet.

The PM said that the release of the new map opposes India's August 5 move.

Imran added that Jammu Kashmir has been included in the territory of Pakistan and the map released will now be the official map of the country.

He said that the newly-launched map is backed by all political parties of the country.