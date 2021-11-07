ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Karachi police foils terror bid, arrest four terrorists

  • Police says the terrorists were hiding in the graveyard and three pistols, drugs, and a motorcycle were recovered from their custody
BR Web Desk 07 Nov 2021

Karachi police foiled a major terror bid and arrested four terrorists belonging to banned outfits in the city, it was reported on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari Fida Hussain Janwri said that Sher Shah police conducted an intelligence-based operation in Paracha Cemetery, during which four terrorists of the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were arrested.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Ryan alias Rio, Afzal, Shamim Khan alias Faisal alias Shah Hussain, Muzammil Zeb alias Nazar, Fida Hussain Janwari said.

Two suspected terrorists of banned outfit held

The SSP said that Ryan alias Rio is an international convicted accused and he had been arrested earlier in a drug case in Saudi Arabia.

Fida Hussain Janwari said that the terrorists were hiding in the graveyard and three pistols, drugs, and a motorcycle were recovered from their custody. The militants were planning to carry-out a terrorist activity, he added.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested two suspected militants associated with a banned outfit during a raid in Karachi's Mauripur area.

Three terrorists involved in attacking security forces arrested from Karachi

The CTD personnel carried out a raid on New Truck Stand, which led to the arrest of Naseemullah alias Naseem and Isa alias Hakeem Luqman.

Two pistols along with rounds were seized from their possession. The police said that both terrorists received training in Afghanistan and were experts in using all kinds of firearms and making bombs.

police Karachi terrorism four terrorists arrested banned outfits

Comments

1000 characters

Karachi police foils terror bid, arrest four terrorists

Cabinet to discuss inflation, other issues on Tuesday

Revenue boost: FBR board chalks out measures

New terminals: Cabinet asks PD to ensure pipeline capacity allocation availability

US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill

POS integration: List of 608 Tier-1 retailers unveiled

Govt focusing on better education: PM

Inefficient power, RLNG sectors: PSO receivables hit Rs380.464bn mark

Ban on TLP lifted?

PDM announces 'decisive' anti-govt movement

5-day visit begins today: OIC envoy to assess grave situation in IIOJK: FO

Read more stories