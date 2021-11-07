Karachi police foils terror bid, arrest four terrorists

Karachi police foiled a major terror bid and arrested four terrorists belonging to banned outfits in the city, it was reported on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari Fida Hussain Janwri said that Sher Shah police conducted an intelligence-based operation in Paracha Cemetery, during which four terrorists of the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were arrested.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Ryan alias Rio, Afzal, Shamim Khan alias Faisal alias Shah Hussain, Muzammil Zeb alias Nazar, Fida Hussain Janwari said.

The SSP said that Ryan alias Rio is an international convicted accused and he had been arrested earlier in a drug case in Saudi Arabia.

Fida Hussain Janwari said that the terrorists were hiding in the graveyard and three pistols, drugs, and a motorcycle were recovered from their custody. The militants were planning to carry-out a terrorist activity, he added.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested two suspected militants associated with a banned outfit during a raid in Karachi's Mauripur area.

The CTD personnel carried out a raid on New Truck Stand, which led to the arrest of Naseemullah alias Naseem and Isa alias Hakeem Luqman.

Two pistols along with rounds were seized from their possession. The police said that both terrorists received training in Afghanistan and were experts in using all kinds of firearms and making bombs.