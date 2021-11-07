4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Swat, adjacent areas

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit Swat and adjoining areas, it was reported on Sunday.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said that the epicentre of the earthquake is near Afghanistan’s Hindukush Region and its depth was 120km.

No loss of life or injuries have been reported so far. After the tremors were felt, people in the region ran out of their houses and chaos ensued in the area.

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Swat, adjacent areas

Earlier, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Pakistan. The jolts were felt in Islamabad, parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan provinces as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The epicenter of the quake was Tajikistan while it struck at a depth of 80 kilometres.

In 2005, Pakistan witnessed the deadliest earthquake in its history as 80,000 people lost their lives in Azad Kashmir and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Earthquake jolts Khuzdar

The quake destroyed thousands of homes and buildings.