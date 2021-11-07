CNG stations in Sindh, Balochistan to remain closed today

KARACHI/QUETTA: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Saturday announced the closure of all the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh and Balochistan for at least 24 hours starting Nov 7.

A spokesperson for the gas company said that the CNG stations will remain closed from 8am on Sunday till 8am on Monday. The gas utility had to suspended gas supply to the CNG stations to meet the needs of domestic consumers, the spokesperson said.

Various parts of the country face the issue of low gas pressure with the advent of winter season as people crank up heaters to keep themselves warm amid the cold weather, driving up the commodity's demand.