QWP chief says govt should stop harassing ECP to work freely

Amjad Ali Shah 07 Nov 2021

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said the government should stop harassing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and allow it to work freely.

Addressing at a press conference in Shabqadar tehsil in Charsadda, he welcomed the ECP report on the Daska by-poll and said it had proved that the ruling party was involved in rigging.

On the occasion, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sikandar Khan announced joining the QWP along with his family members and supporters.

Demanding strict action against the ones held responsible in the ECP report, he said the officials, who failed to play their due role in holding the free and fair by-polls, should be taken to task.

He rejected the PM relief package, saying it offered no respite from the soaring price hike. The QWP leader said that people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were faced with record inflation. He said the inflation ratio had shot up in the province.

The PTI government, he added, was not releasing the promised funds to the merged districts, which had caused resentment among the residents there.



PTI Government ECP Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao QWP leader

