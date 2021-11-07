PML-N says govt has 'failed', demands fresh elections

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said on Saturday that the current regime has totally failed and the only solution of manifold issues faced by the country is fresh general elections.

While addressing a press conference at the PML-N Secretariat, PML-N senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said the PTI government should quit and announce fresh elections to save the country from crises.

The country is facing multiple crises; and transparent, fair and free election is the only solution, he said, adding: "The country's economy has been pushed on ICU while the people are facing miserable life due to soaring inflation."

Accompanied by Massadaq Malik, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, he said the PTI government had failed on all fronts, masses' economic condition is miserable, the country is plunging deeper into crises and the fresh elections are the only solution as hybrid regime have pushed the country to economic and political disasters.

Expressing concern over the plight of masses, he said the government is indifferent, apathetic and least bothered about the public miseries. "The parliament has been made dysfunctional practically and the state affairs are being dragged through ordinances from Aiwan-e-Sadr," he said. "No state institution is safe from mischief."

Answering a question, Saad advised the sane elements in the PTI to take notice of the situation and ask Imran to start consultation with the opposition to go for early elections. The PML-N had waged a just struggle for giving respect to vote and know affairs of the government but it want a constitutional solution of present crises. To another query, he said there are cracks within the PTI and its allies and ministers are taking different lines.

Former Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said the people of Pakistan wanted to get rid of the present government. "We do not want chaos in the country and looking for a constitutional way out to overcome the present situation," he said.

PML-N leader Mussadaq Malik said that all the countries in the world had abandoned EVM but the current government is bent upon using this machine to steal the elections. He said the government, which is not accountable to the masses, never cares about their sufferings.

