PDM decides to launch countrywide protests against inflation

BR Web Desk Updated 06 Nov 2021

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) decided on Saturday to launch anti-inflation rallies across the country, which would culminate in a march towards Islamabad.

In a meeting held virtually, the opposition alliance decided to hold a rally in Karachi on November 13 and in Peshawar on November 20.

The PDM meeting was attended by leaders of the opposition parties, including Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Awais Noorani, Akhtar Mengal, Aftab Sherpao, Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Tahir Bizenjo, and others.

Last month, the PDM had announced to start a countrywide protest drive from October 20 against the skyrocketing inflation.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, the PDM president and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had said the opposition alliance would lead the people in the countrywide rallies, who are suffering due to the skyrocketing inflation.

PDM decides to launch protest drive from 20th

Earlier this week, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the PDM had lost its residual credibility by indulging in negative political agenda and this proves that it has no future.

"The PDM was unable to manage as many people as are parties in the alliance. The people's disinterest shows that they need development and prosperity instead of chaos and instability," the CM said.

He further said the PTI-led government believes in performance and service delivery instead of hoodwinking the people with hollow slogans. "The incumbent government promoted the concept of balanced development in the province; and due to this policy, South Punjab has joined the development journey," he said, adding: "A spate of development was started in South Punjab with Rs190 billion in the current financial year. The development budget was ring-fenced along with a compilation of the separate ADP book."

PDM rally PTI Fazal ur Rehman Islamabad office

