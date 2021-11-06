ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
Petition filed against petrol price hike in Lahore High Court

The recent hike in petrol prices has been challenged in the Lahore High Court, Aaj News reported on Saturday....
BR Web Desk 06 Nov 2021

The recent hike in petrol prices has been challenged in the Lahore High Court, Aaj News reported on Saturday.

Advocate Azhar Siddique has challenged the rise in the prices of petroleum products, arguing that the prices have been increased without approval from the federal cabinet.

Siddique in his petition, stated that in order to revive the International Monetary Fund programme, the government increased the rates of petroleum products in the wee hours of November 4.

Prices of petroleum products increased again

The petitioner pleaded with the court to suspend this month’s price hike notification, saying that the price hike will affect people from the middle- and lower-income groups the most.

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the federal government and other authorities concerned have been named respondents in the case.

The government again increased the prices of petroleum products in a rather untraditional revision on the 5th of the month.

The new price of petrol was notified at Rs145.82 per litre, an increase of Rs8.03 from Rs137.79 earlier. Similarly, the price of high speed diesel price was hiked to Rs142.62 per litre, an increase of Rs8.14 from Rs134.48.

On November 1, Prime Minister Imran Khan had not agreed to the proposals worked out by the finance ministry and OGRA, and decided to maintain the prices, read a notification issued by the finance division.

However, in his 'relief package' address, PM Khan said that a price-increase in petroleum products was in the offing as the government was unable to take a hit on its revenue.

"I understand that inflation is a serious issue, but I want the media to put a balanced narrative. Is my government responsible for global inflation?

"In the past 3-4 months, oil prices have increased 100% globally but the increase in Pakistan is only 33%. I want to tell you that we will have to increase the oil prices in our country, otherwise our deficit will grow."

Nation on 'ration card', says Shehbaz as opposition lashes out at govt

Meanwhile, opposition leaders have lashed out at the government for the rise in prices of petroleum products, saying this will increase inflation.

Opposition Leader and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that since the incumbent government has come to power, it has brought the entire nation to "the ration card".

Shehbaz stated that the hike in prices of petroleum products is proof that the government does not care about the poor-income groups.

Pakistan LHC petrol prices challenges

