ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England touch down in Australia ahead of Ashes

AFP Updated 06 Nov 2021

BRISBANE: Joe Root and Ben Stokes led the first wave of England's cricketing superstars to land in Brisbane Saturday ahead of the five-Test Ashes series against Australia.

The squad, still to be joined by members of England's Twenty20 World Cup side, walked through the terminal and into a waiting bus bound for 14 days' quarantine on the Gold Coast.

The early arrival gives the team a month to acclimatise to the Australian summer before the first Test starts on December 8.

Also among the arrivals was opening batsman Rory Burns, fast-bowler Jimmy Anderson and England stalwart Stuart Broad.

Although the team will be under strict quarantine, Cricket Australia confirmed players would be allowed to train at Metricon Stadium throughout their isolation period.

Stokes' return massive for England's Ashes tour: Root

The talismanic Stokes, who has not played any cricket since July because of a finger injury and mental health issues, was only added to the 17-man squad last month.

Stokes made his Ashes debut in 2013/14, scoring a maiden Test century in tough batting conditions in Perth but failing to prevent a 5-0 whitewash.

But captain Root said India's 2-1 series win in Australia earlier this year gave his team confidence.

"One thing I think we can take a lot of heart and confidence from is the way India went and played there in their (Australia's) last home series," Root told a conference call on Tuesday.

"They took them on in their own way, they played to their strengths, but they didn't take a backward step at any stage."

australia England Joe Root Ben Stokes Ashes test

Comments

1000 characters

England touch down in Australia ahead of Ashes

PM talks bitterly about sugar barons

Pakistan, Iran to sign barter deal through commerce chambers?

Talks with TTP, Afghan situation: Military officials to brief MPs on Monday

SPI up 0.67pc WoW

POL products: Opposition slams govt for hike in prices

Govt decides to increase wheat support price to motivate farmers

Saudi gets first arms deal under Biden with air-to-air missiles

Effective Nov 5: POL products' prices raised by adjusting PL, GST

ROK lifts visa curbs on foreign workers, including Pakistanis

'It's our lives on the line', young marchers tell UN climate talks

Read more stories