ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

ROK lifts visa curbs on foreign workers, including Pakistanis

APP Updated 06 Nov 2021

SEOUL: The Korean government has decided to lift visa restrictions on foreign workers (E-9 visa category) under the Employment Permit System (EPS) paving way for entry of Pakistani workers to ROK.

In a meeting with Pakistan Ambassador to Republic of Korea (ROK), Mumtaz Zahra Baloch here on Friday, President of Human Resource Development Department, ROK, Uh Soo-bong informed that the Korean government had decided to lift the visa restriction on E-9 workers under the Employment Permit System (EPS).

This step will pave the way for arrival of Pakistani EPS workers to the Republic of Korea, official sources told APP.

In the meeting, the welfare of Pakistani E-9 workers and future of EPS system were discussed at length.

Category B countries: NCOC lifts inbound travel restrictions

Ambassador Baloch thanked the Korean government for facilitating the stay and welfare of Pakistani workers in Republic of Korea.

The Republic of Korea's Ministry of Employment and Labour on Friday announced that the government would ease restrictions on the entry of foreign workers as the country implements plans to normalise life amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to the pandemic, South Korea implemented a ban on entry of foreign workers last year.

Pakistan is one of the sending countries to Republic of Korea under EPS, a government-to-government program that allows Korean companies to hire foreign workers in sectors such as agriculture, fishery, construction and manufacturing.

Visa restrictions EPS Republic of Korea Mumtaz Zahra Baloch Pakistani workers

Comments

1000 characters

ROK lifts visa curbs on foreign workers, including Pakistanis

PM talks bitterly about sugar barons

Pakistan, Iran to sign barter deal through commerce chambers?

Talks with TTP, Afghan situation: Military officials to brief MPs on Monday

POL products: Opposition slams govt for hike in prices

Govt decides to increase wheat support price to motivate farmers

Effective Nov 5: POL products' prices raised by adjusting PL, GST

MoC to submit new textile and apparel policy to ECC

SPI up 0.67pc WoW

Saudi gets first arms deal under Biden with air-to-air missiles

Read more stories