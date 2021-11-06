FBR circular hinders functioning of field formations

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) circular regarding 'additional charge' has proved a hurdle in smooth functioning of the field formations of the Board amidst the latest spike of dengue fever after the recently-concluded fourth wave of COVID-19, said sources.

They said the holders of over 100 offices throughout the countrywide field formations of the Board are on long leave after contracting either of the two fevers, leaving the field formations into a crisis-like situation to deal with a sudden need of assigning additional charge to their subordinate officers.

The Board had issued a letter on 9th July 2021, pointing out that the controlling officers in the field formations are still assigning additional charges to their subordinate officers contrary to the instructions circulated by the Board through the above-referred letter.

It had issued instructions that head of the department, secretary revenue division, is the competent authority to assign current/additional charge in respect of posts in BPS-17 to BPS-20 and for posts in BPS-21 to BPS-22 the authority is the Prime Minister of Pakistan, so all the field formations should ensure that no additional charge is assigned to any officer without the approval of competent authority - appointing authority - strictly in accordance with the instructions of the government of Pakistan.

It has further warned that no claim of additional charge allowance will be entertained or assigned irregularly and strict disciplinary action under E&D Rules will be initiated against the officers granting/assigning additional charge by deviating from the laid down instructions of the government. The legal impacts of such illegal additional charges may also be kept in mind in this regard.

The sources said that chief commissioners from the field formations are writing to the Chairman FBR one after another for assigning additional charge to the subordinate officers as per the instructions circulated by the Board. However, no immediate response was available from the Chairman's office because of his preoccupation.

They pointed out that the secretary establishment has delegated his power to the Chairman FBR for assigning additional charge, which he cannot delegate further to the chief commissioners as per law.

Therefore, the only solution could be that the Prime Minister should intervene and direct the establishment division to make it inherent power of Chairman FBR so that he could delegate it to the Chief Commissioners of field formations for smooth functioning of their day to day working.

