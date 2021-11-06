Shehbaz contacts Bilawal, Fazl: Opposition rejects sudden increase in POL prices

LAHORE: Rejecting the sudden increase in petroleum products prices, leaders of the opposition parties agreed in principle on evolving a joint strategy inside and outside the parliament to send the PTI government packing.

PML-N President and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had a telephonic contact with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday to discuss the political situation prevailing in the country.

Besides taking up the political issues, the two leaders also deliberated upon problems being faced by the public after worst price-hike in the country. They also exchanged views on adopting a joint strategy by the opposition parties in the parliament.

Bilawal remarked that the people were in pain due to the "lollypop" of relief given by Imran Khan. Every passing day of the 'selected' government is multiplying people's problems, he added. He said due to inflation the people are fed up with the PTI government.

Shehbaz also held telephonic conversation with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, Qaumi Wattan Party (QWP) chief Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Aimal Wali Khan, Shah Anas Noorani Abdul Malik Baloch and other leaders.

They also discussed matters pertaining to joint session of the Parliament besides the NAB Amendment Ordinance and agreed to evolve a strategy to challenge the NAB laws inside and outside the parliament. They agreed that the people were not ready to bear the burden of inflation and want to get rid of the incumbent rulers.

