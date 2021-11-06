PARTLY FACETIOUS: The WB mission in Pakistan

ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,974 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.45%)
BR30 22,385 Increased By ▲ 115.75 (0.52%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Opinion

Anjum Ibrahim 06 Nov 2021

"You know if The Khan ever offers me a place on his team I will urge him to get rid of the World Bank mission in Pakistan..."

"Are you mad? No, I should not ask that as a question but state it as a fact."

"You mean to say that The Khan would never ever offer me a place on his team! Well, let me tell you that he has Musharraf, Nawaz Sharif, Zardari and Altaf Hussain acolytes on his team..."

"You make it sound so bad, but my friend many of those are the same - I mean they go from one government to another, so really you need to disregard party changes and focus on who is in government..."

"Right, but what do you have to offer The Khan? Love for him, he reckons the entire country still loves him notwithstanding the latest petrol bomb he let loose on the public, and your name doesn't have an ain (24th letter of the Urdu alphabet) which has properties you wouldn't believe, and..."

"I have changed my name."

"I reckon there is a requirement that you have to be born with the name...anyway The Khan isn't in any position to say absolutely not to any multilateral - we need their money - but why this sudden anger at the Bank? I mean they are a bunch of bureaucrats with an international NRO so you can't take them to task for their recommending flawed policies or anything and..."

"The Khan says smart lockdown, his deputy Asad Umar says smart lockdown and the World Bank in its latest report has said micro lockdown and that is not acceptable, that is a political statement and..."

"Dear, dear me, anyway The Khan's timing is way off and I would have thought that as a sportsman he knew the value of timing. I mean on the 31 October he rejects the summary raising price of petrol then announces 30 percent subsidy on ghee, pulses and wheat a few hours after the price of these items is raised by retailers and then on 4 November he ups the price of petrol..."

"So what would you have done?"

"Announced the price rise of petrol on 31 October."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

