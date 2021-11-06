Taxpayers and expats: FTO Office sets up facilitation desk at IIA

ISLAMABAD: The Office of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has taken another initiative to facilitate taxpayers and overseas Pakistanis by establishing a facilitation desk at the Islamabad International Airport. This has been done on the explicit directives of the prime minister.

The FTO facilitation booth was inaugurated by the FTO and Collector Customs, Islamabad in a ceremony held at the Islamabad International Airport on Friday. With the establishment of the facilitation desk, passengers would now be able to avail all customs/tax-related services and get their issues resolved within the premises of Islamabad International Airport instead of visiting various offices of Pakistan Customs.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the FTO said that the facilitation desk would provide redressal services to the taxpayers and help in resolving their customs/tax-related issues.

He said that the availability of the FTO facilitation desk in the premises of the airport was a great facility that must be availed by the passenger. It was expressed that quick redressal of the taxpayers' complaints by the FTO and Pakistan Customs would help in improving the taxpayer facilitation.

He also shared plans for controlling maladministration and improving tax revenue of the country. The FTO also said the purpose of arranging this facility is to provide quick and immediate resolution under one roof that would facilitate the overseas Pakistanis and other passengers.

The FTO said that his office is in the process of setting up facilitation desks at other airports including Karachi and Lahore to provide facilitation help in ease of doing business. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Collector Customs, Islamabad Junaid Jalil khan said that the facilitation desk would provide redressal services to the taxpayers and help in resolving their customs/tax-related issues.

It was expressed that quick redressal of the taxpayers of complaints by the FTO and Pakistan Customs would help in improving the Pakistan's economy. They also shared their plans for controlling smuggling and improving tax revenue of the country.He appreciated the role of the Civil Aviation for providing enhanced facilities to all departments by establishing facilitation desks of various organisations in its premises.

