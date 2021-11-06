ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,974 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.45%)
BR30 22,385 Increased By ▲ 115.75 (0.52%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Nov 06, 2021
Markets

VLSFO cracks post weekly gain, cash premiums rise

Reuters 06 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia's front-month crack for 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) climbed to their strongest level in more than two weeks on Friday, posting a weekly rise, lifted by firmer bunker demand.

The front-month VLSFO crack rose to $13.64 per barrel against Dubai crude during Asian trade on Friday, the highest since Oct. 21. The crack was at $13.04 per barrel in the last trading session on Wednesday, and has gained 7.6% this week.

Cash differentials for Asia's 0.5% VLSFO were at a premium of $2.08 a tonne to Singapore quotes on Friday, up from $1.93 per tonne on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Asia's cash differentials for 180-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) flipped to a narrow premium of 20 cents per tonne to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a discount of 56 cents per tonne on Wednesday.

Fuel oil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub dipped 0.4% to 1.01 million tonnes in the week to Nov. 4, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

The data showed ARA gasoil inventories fell 3.9% to 1.96 million tonnes. The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index fell for the 11th straight session on Thursday, dragged lower by a dip in rates across its vessel segments.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, fell by 123 points, or 4.3%, to 2,769, its lowest level in five months. The capesize index fell 54 points, or 1.7%, to 3,221, its weakest since June 10. No HSFO trades or VLSFO cargo trades were reported in the Singapore trading window on Friday.

Oil prices rose around 1% on Friday, staging a partial recovery after OPEC+ producers rebuffed a US call to raise supply and instead maintained plans for a gradual return of output halted by the pandemic.

