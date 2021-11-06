KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 5, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,969.01 High: 5,003.93 Low: 4,955.47 Net Change: (+) 17.12 Volume ('000): 396,304 Value ('000): 13,294,309 Makt Cap 1,120,400,456,888 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,437.35 NET CH. (+) 71.18 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,264.98 NET CH. (+) 76.50 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,516.65 NET CH. (-) 10.23 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,928.56 NET CH. (+) 14.23 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,641.30 NET CH. (-) 38.98 ------------------------------------ As on: 5-November-2021 ====================================

