Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 5, 2021). ==================================== BR...
06 Nov 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 5, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,969.01
High: 5,003.93
Low: 4,955.47
Net Change: (+) 17.12
Volume ('000): 396,304
Value ('000): 13,294,309
Makt Cap 1,120,400,456,888
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,437.35
NET CH. (+) 71.18
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,264.98
NET CH. (+) 76.50
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,516.65
NET CH. (-) 10.23
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,928.56
NET CH. (+) 14.23
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,641.30
NET CH. (-) 38.98
------------------------------------
As on: 5-November-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.