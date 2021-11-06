Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
06 Nov 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 06-11-2021 11:00
Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 06-11-2021 10:00
Hashimi Can Company Ltd 08-11-2021 11:30
Millat Tractors Limited 08-11-2021 12:00
Rupali Polyester Ltd 08-11-2021 10:30
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd 11-11-2021 11:30
Samin Textiles Limited 11-11-2021 10:00
Octopus Digital Limited 12-11-2021 10:30
=========================================================
