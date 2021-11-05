ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
New Zealand beat Namibia to close in on T20 World Cup semis

AFP Updated 05 Nov 2021

SHARJAH: New Zealand defeated Namibia by 52 runs on Friday to move closer to the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Glenn Phillips and Jimmy Neesham plundered 67 runs off the last four overs as New Zealand made 163-4 after being put into bat.

In reply, Namibia were well set at 47-0 in the eighth over before they faded to 111-5.

Racism fight 'bigger than careers, trophies', says Morgan

New Zealand have six points, two ahead of Afghanistan and four in front of India who must win both their remaining games, and improve their run rate, to have any chance of making the semi-finals.

