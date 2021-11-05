Govt fully cognisant of inflation's impact on poor: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the whole world, including Pakistan, is facing inflation after the Covid-19 pandemic and the government is fully cognisant of the impact of inflation on the poor.

Addressing a ceremony after performing the groundbreaking of a mother and child hospital in Attock on Friday, Imran said that the government is making all-out efforts to provide relief to the people, especially those living in far-flung and remote areas.

He stated that the government is constructing three big dams in the country after 50 years to address water issues.

People benefitting from corrupt system are opposing use of EVMs: PM Imran

"The government is bearing the burden of Rs450 billion to lessen the impact of inflation on the poor," said Khan.

Soaring sugar price

Regarding soaring sugar prices in Pakistan, the premier said Sindh shut down three mills which contributed to the hike in the price of the commodity. "The price of sugar in Pakistan has hit Rs140 per kg. I inquired why this was so. I learned that three sugar mills in Sindh which were operational were shut down," the prime minister said.

He said that when sugarcane crushing season begins in Pakistan, sugarcane is first taken to sugar mills from Sindh and then later from Punjab. He said that when the three sugar mills in Sindh shut down, there was a sudden drop in supply and prices rose to Rs140 per kg.

Taking a jibe at the PML-N and PPP, the PM said two families have looted the country's wealth and made fortunes for themselves.

Health cards

About the provision of facilities, Khan said the government will soon launch health cards in Punjab to provide quality healthcare to poor families.

Targeted subsidy: PM Imran announces Rs120-billion relief package

He said a 30 percent subsidy will be provided to the needy on flour, pulses, and ghee under the Ehsaas Subsidy Programme.

The prime minister said interest-free loans will be provided to 2 million families under the Kamyab Pakistan Programme. These loans will be issued for the construction of houses, small businesses, and agriculture to small farmers.

Economic deficit

Regarding the country's economic situation, Khan said PTI inherited an economic deficit when it came into the power after 2018 General Elections.

He highlighted that Pakistan heavily relies on imports and international price hikes affect the country.

"The PTI government helped the economy recover after coming into power and successfully brought the trade deficit to $1 billion as compared to $20 billion," he said.

PM's relief package

On Wednesday, PM Imran announced a Rs120-billion programme that would see subsidised rates on ghee, pulses, and wheat flour.

"This programme has been designed for 20 million eligible families, which translates to 130 million people.

"For the next six months, 30 percent discount would be given on these three food items."