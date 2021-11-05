Nation on 'ration card', says Shehbaz as govt hikes petrol prices

Opposition Leader and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has lashed out at the government for the rise in prices of petroleum products, saying this will result in increasing inflation, Aaj News reported on Friday.

The PML-N president's remarks come amid an increase in price of petrol by Rs8.03 per litre.

In a statement, Shehbaz said that since the incumbent government came to power, it had brought the entire nation to "the ration card".

He added that over the past three years, the price of edible oil has increased by over 130%.

The PML-N president said that the price of edible oil has gone up from Rs160 to Rs369 which is unjustified. Shehbaz stated that the hike in prices of petroleum products is proof that the government does not care about the poor-income groups.

"Increasing the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs8 per litre will also have a direct effect on prices of other items. It has become difficult for the common man to live," he said.

He said it was in the best interests of the entire nation and the masses that the prime minister "goes home instead of wreaking further havoc", adding that inflation, unemployment and "economic destruction" do not go away merely via allegations of corruption.

The government late Thursday night again increased the prices of petroleum products. The new price of petrol has been notified at Rs145.82 per litre, an increase of Rs8.03 from Rs137.79 earlier. Similarly, the price of high speed diesel price has been hiked to Rs142.62 per litre, an increase of Rs8.14 from Rs134.48.

Price of kerosene was increased by Rs6.27, which took the rate to Rs116.53, while light diesel oil is now at Rs114.07 after an upward revision of Rs5.72.

On November 1, the prime minister had not agreed to the proposals worked out by the finance ministry and OGRA, and decided to maintain the prices, read a notification issued by the finance division.

However, in his 'relief package' address, PM Imran Khan said that a price-increase in petroleum products was in the offing as the government was unable to take a hit on its revenue.

"I understand that inflation is a serious issue, but I want the media to put a balanced narrative. Is my government responsible for global inflation?

"In the past 3-4 months, oil prices have increased 100% globally but the increase in Pakistan is only 33%. I want to tell you that we will have to increase the oil prices in our country, otherwise our deficit will grow."