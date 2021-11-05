ANL 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.57%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 7.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
FFL 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FNEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.04%)
GGGL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.9%)
GGL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
JSCL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.83%)
KAPCO 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.99%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
MDTL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.05%)
MLCF 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.82%)
NETSOL 130.48 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (4.33%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.55%)
PAEL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.79%)
POWER 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
PRL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
PTC 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.9%)
SILK 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.17%)
SNGP 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.4%)
TELE 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.15%)
UNITY 31.01 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.61%)
WTL 2.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.79%)
BR100 4,958 Increased By ▲ 6.6 (0.13%)
BR30 22,348 Increased By ▲ 79.38 (0.36%)
KSE100 47,440 Increased By ▲ 220.42 (0.47%)
KSE30 18,396 Increased By ▲ 48.33 (0.26%)
Australia shares gain, set for best week in over 5 months

Reuters 05 Nov 2021

Australian shares advanced on Friday, as heavyweight miners benefited from higher commodity prices, while Link Administration topped the benchmark index on a A$2.81 billion takeover bid from US private-equity firm Carlyle.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.6% at 7,471.8, as of 0014 GMT.

The benchmark index was set to notch its best week since late-May.

Elsewhere, S&P 500 E-minis futures were largely flat.

Australian gold stocks jumped 3.4%, underpinned by strong bullion prices as the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England's indication that they were in no rush to raise interest rates raised the safe-haven metal's appeal.

Newcrest Mining jumped more than 3%, its best one-day gain since June 11, while Northern Star Resources added as much as 4.2%.

Broader miners rose 1%, with Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Group Ltd gaining 1.3% and 0.8%, respectively.

A strong overnight session on Wall Street also lifted domestic risk appetite.

Shares of Link Administration jumped as much as 12.5%, on track for their best session since December 8, 2020, after the Sydney-based shareholder registry firm said it would consider Carlyle's second takeover bid.

"Everyone seems to be in a holdings pattern right now. And so the market is certainly jumping on anything like this bid for Link, because that's one of the few things that it could get a trade out of," Brad Smling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking said.

Energy stocks dipped on the back of lower oil prices, with major oil and gas explorer Woodside Petroleum shedding 1.4%.

Technology stocks fell 0.7%, but were still on course to post a weekly gain of more than 1.5%. Buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay dropped as much as 5.1% to hit its lowest since Oct. 13.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.6% at 13,015.83, with a2 Milk being the top gainer on the bourse.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index Australian gold stocks

