ANL 18.73 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.57%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 7.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
FFBL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
FFL 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FNEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.04%)
GGGL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.9%)
GGL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
JSCL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.83%)
KAPCO 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.99%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
MDTL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.05%)
MLCF 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.82%)
NETSOL 130.48 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (4.33%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.55%)
PAEL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.79%)
POWER 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
PRL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
PTC 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.9%)
SILK 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.17%)
SNGP 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.4%)
TELE 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.15%)
UNITY 31.01 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.61%)
WTL 2.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.79%)
BR100 4,958 Increased By ▲ 6.6 (0.13%)
BR30 22,348 Increased By ▲ 79.38 (0.36%)
KSE100 47,440 Increased By ▲ 220.42 (0.47%)
KSE30 18,396 Increased By ▲ 48.33 (0.26%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Honda posts fall in Q2 operating profit

Reuters 05 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Honda Motor Co on Friday reported second-quarter operating profit of 198.9 billion yen ($1.75 billion) compared with a profit of 282.9 billion yen a year earlier, after a global chip shortage forced it to cut vehicle output.

That result for the three months to Sept. 30 was higher than an average 183.5 billion yen forecast based on estimates from nine analysts, Refinitiv data showed.

Honda also lowered its full-year profit forecast to 660 billion yen from 780 billion yen. That prediction is lower than a mean 764.5 billion yen profit based on forecasts from 20 analysts, Refinitiv data showed.

Honda Motor

Comments

1000 characters

Honda posts fall in Q2 operating profit

Petroleum products’ import on deferred payment: Pakistan gets Murabaha facility

OPEC+ rebuffs speedier oil output calls

Rs203bn shortfall: Govt will have to raise PL to Rs30?

Nawaz Jokhio murder case: PPP MPA Jam Awais surrenders to police

PM ‘explains’ why he doesn’t shake hands with Shehbaz

Retail outlets: FBR required to check authenticity of PoS software

Moderate magnitude earthquake jolts Karachi, other coastal areas of Sindh

Customers’ BVS: SBP asks ECs to get integrated with Nadra by June 30th

Punjab CM approves recruitment plan

Transmission constraint removal plan summary okayed by CCoE

Read more stories