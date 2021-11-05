Transmission constraint removal plan summary okayed by CCoE

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) approved a summary of the Transmission System Constraints Removal Plan, presented by the Power Division.

The CCoE met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair, here in Islamabad on Thursday.

It was informed that the peak transmission capacity of the national grid system in July 2018 was 20,811MW, and in August 2021 it was 24,564MW.

In 2023, the transmission capacity will be increased up to 33,500MW.

The CCoE appreciated the work done by the Power Division and directed that in order to implement the ambitious plan, the Power Division should keep a track of the developments.

The chair said that once the constraints are removed not only unmet demand will be served in the country but merit order exceptions will also reduce.

CCoE set to approve oil, gas sector uplift plan today

The Petroleum Division also presented a summary for the approval of the Development Plan for the Pakistan oil and gas sector.

The main objective of the plan is to assist the Energy Working Group of China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for Pakistan in finalising its investment for the development of the oil and gas sector of Pakistan, by providing a comprehensive database of information on Pakistan’s energy profile, forecast and various planned and agreed energy projects.

The minister directed the Petroleum Division to define specific policy interventions within 30 days and present them to the committee.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented the finding report on the status of inquiry/ investigation on petroleum crises in the meeting.

It was informed that the petroleum marketing companies set up more illegal petrol pumps across the country than the OGRA-approved petrol pumps.

Framework for developing strategic reserves: CCoE directs formation of body under Ogra

The FIA Lahore arrested the CEO Fossil Energy Nadeem Butt, OGRA Ex-Member Gas Amir Naseem, Member Oil Abdullah Malik, and DG Oil of the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum ShafiullahA fridi, and Assistant Director Oil Imran Abro.

The committee was informed that the four-day physical remand of the five accused was obtained on 31 October, and now all the accused have been sent to a judicial lock-up (jail).

Some of the accused have obtained interim bails, while the process of freezing their accounts is under way.

They are accused of colluding with illegal petroleum marketing licenses, illegal petroleum import quotas, and buying and selling of illegal petroleum imports, causing billions of rupees in losses to the national exchequer and money laundering of billions of rupees earned from it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021