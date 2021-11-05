ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.7%)
ASL 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
BYCO 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.47%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
FFL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (10.02%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (8.53%)
GGL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.64%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
JSCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.46%)
KAPCO 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.48%)
MDTL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (34.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.95%)
NETSOL 125.07 Increased By ▲ 11.12 (9.76%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (25%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.91%)
POWER 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.74%)
PTC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.36%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.64 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.78%)
TELE 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.61%)
TRG 139.20 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (8.34%)
UNITY 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.5%)
WTL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (7.76%)
BR100 4,935 Increased By ▲ 23.11 (0.47%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 233.48 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,219 Increased By ▲ 186.74 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,347 Increased By ▲ 72.86 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM interacts with envoys of Muslim states

APP 05 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that to achieve real social welfare and progress, it is imperative that the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) are fully understood and emulated by Muslims in their daily lives.

The prime minister expressed these views in an interaction with the envoys of Muslim countries on outlining the concept and vision underlining the establishment of the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority, the PM Office said Thursday.

Stressing that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a blessing for all humanity, the PM underscored the appeal of Islam’s universal message and the bounties of following the fundamental precepts of the Riasat-e-Madina, in particular, the principles of justice, rule of law, welfare of the people and an unswerving focus on the acquisition of knowledge.

The PM elucidated that the prime objective of establishing the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority was to develop a deeper understanding of the Sunnah through collaborative research and to provide essential tools to the youth to preserve their Islamic identity, values and culture in the face of diverse social and digital media influences.

Pakistan will have to follow rule of law, meritocracy to become ideal welfare state: PM Imran

He said the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority was mandated to coordinate with Islamic scholars around the globe to discuss contemporary issues faced by the Muslim youth and to present a coherent and logical intellectual response to modern challenges, in particular Islamophobia.

Prime Minister Imran Khan laid emphasis on teaching ethics in schools in order to help build character of the Muslim youth, in accordance with the principles and the true spirit of Islam.

In this regard, he highlighted the importance of the role of print, digital and electronic media and the influence of their content on the lifestyle and personality development of the young generation.

During the session, the prime minister invited constructive ideas from the envoys and hoped for active collaboration among Muslim countries, both at governmental level, as well as through interaction among scholars and academia.

Several envoys of the Muslim countries appreciated the initiative of the prime minister and shared the ideals of his endeavour.

They also acknowledged the prime minister’s vocal support for the cause of Muslim Ummah at every international forum, and assured all possible cooperation.

islamophobia Imran Khan PM Office Muslim states

Comments

1000 characters

PM interacts with envoys of Muslim states

Retail outlets: FBR required to check authenticity of PoS software

Moderate magnitude earthquake jolts Karachi, other coastal areas of Sindh

Customers’ BVS: SBP asks ECs to get integrated with Nadra by June 30th

Punjab CM approves recruitment plan

Transmission constraint removal plan summary okayed by CCoE

SBP’s forex reserves up by $53m

Cement despatches decline 9.07pc in Oct

Recovery of FCA: ECC seeks issuance of guideline to Nepra

Saad Rizvi insisted on closure of French embassy during our talks: Sheikh Rashid

Read more stories