PM interacts with envoys of Muslim states

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that to achieve real social welfare and progress, it is imperative that the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) are fully understood and emulated by Muslims in their daily lives.

The prime minister expressed these views in an interaction with the envoys of Muslim countries on outlining the concept and vision underlining the establishment of the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority, the PM Office said Thursday.

Stressing that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a blessing for all humanity, the PM underscored the appeal of Islam’s universal message and the bounties of following the fundamental precepts of the Riasat-e-Madina, in particular, the principles of justice, rule of law, welfare of the people and an unswerving focus on the acquisition of knowledge.

The PM elucidated that the prime objective of establishing the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority was to develop a deeper understanding of the Sunnah through collaborative research and to provide essential tools to the youth to preserve their Islamic identity, values and culture in the face of diverse social and digital media influences.

He said the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority was mandated to coordinate with Islamic scholars around the globe to discuss contemporary issues faced by the Muslim youth and to present a coherent and logical intellectual response to modern challenges, in particular Islamophobia.

Prime Minister Imran Khan laid emphasis on teaching ethics in schools in order to help build character of the Muslim youth, in accordance with the principles and the true spirit of Islam.

In this regard, he highlighted the importance of the role of print, digital and electronic media and the influence of their content on the lifestyle and personality development of the young generation.

During the session, the prime minister invited constructive ideas from the envoys and hoped for active collaboration among Muslim countries, both at governmental level, as well as through interaction among scholars and academia.

Several envoys of the Muslim countries appreciated the initiative of the prime minister and shared the ideals of his endeavour.

They also acknowledged the prime minister’s vocal support for the cause of Muslim Ummah at every international forum, and assured all possible cooperation.