ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.7%)
ASL 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
BYCO 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.47%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
FFL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (10.02%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (8.53%)
GGL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.64%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
JSCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.46%)
KAPCO 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.48%)
MDTL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (34.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.95%)
NETSOL 125.07 Increased By ▲ 11.12 (9.76%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (25%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.91%)
POWER 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.74%)
PTC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.36%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.64 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.78%)
TELE 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.61%)
TRG 139.20 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (8.34%)
UNITY 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.5%)
WTL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (7.76%)
BR100 4,935 Increased By ▲ 23.11 (0.47%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 233.48 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,219 Increased By ▲ 186.74 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,347 Increased By ▲ 72.86 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Cement despatches decline 9.07pc in Oct

Zahid Baig 05 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Cement despatches during the first four months of current fiscal year 2021-22; both domestic and exports were recorded at 18.039 million tons that calculates to 6.68 percent lower than 19.331 million tons despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Further analysis of the data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) indicates that domestic uptake of the commodity slightly increased by 1.1 percent to 15.882 million tons from 15.713 million tons during July-October 2020 whereas exports during the same period declined by a massive 40.4 percent to 2.157 million tons from 3.617 million tons during July-October 2020.

Cement despatches declined by 9.07 percent in October 2021 as these were recorded at 5.214 million tons against 5.735 million tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal.

Cement despatches drop by 12.17pc in Sept

According to the data released by APCMA, local cement despatches by the industry during the month of October 2021 were 4.603 million tons compared to 4.859 million tons in October 2020, showing a reduction of 5.29 percent. Exports despatches suffered massive decline by 30.09 percent as the volumes reduced from 875,266 tons in October 2020 to 611,884 tons in October 2021.

In October 2021, north-based cement mills despatched 3.831 million tons cement in domestic markets showing a decline of 8.01 percent against 4.164 million tons despatches in October 2020. The south-based mills despatched 771,755 tons cement in local markets during October 2021 that was 11.01 percent higher compared to the despatches of 695,221 tons during October 2020.

Exports from north-based mills massively declined by 74.03 percent as the quantities reduced from 283,389 tons in October 2020 to 73,608 tons in October 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Cement APCMA cement despatches

Comments

1000 characters

Cement despatches decline 9.07pc in Oct

Retail outlets: FBR required to check authenticity of PoS software

Moderate magnitude earthquake jolts Karachi, other coastal areas of Sindh

Customers’ BVS: SBP asks ECs to get integrated with Nadra by June 30th

Punjab CM approves recruitment plan

Transmission constraint removal plan summary okayed by CCoE

PM interacts with envoys of Muslim states

SBP’s forex reserves up by $53m

Recovery of FCA: ECC seeks issuance of guideline to Nepra

Saad Rizvi insisted on closure of French embassy during our talks: Sheikh Rashid

Read more stories