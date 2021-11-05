Cement despatches decline 9.07pc in Oct

LAHORE: Cement despatches during the first four months of current fiscal year 2021-22; both domestic and exports were recorded at 18.039 million tons that calculates to 6.68 percent lower than 19.331 million tons despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Further analysis of the data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) indicates that domestic uptake of the commodity slightly increased by 1.1 percent to 15.882 million tons from 15.713 million tons during July-October 2020 whereas exports during the same period declined by a massive 40.4 percent to 2.157 million tons from 3.617 million tons during July-October 2020.

Cement despatches declined by 9.07 percent in October 2021 as these were recorded at 5.214 million tons against 5.735 million tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal.

According to the data released by APCMA, local cement despatches by the industry during the month of October 2021 were 4.603 million tons compared to 4.859 million tons in October 2020, showing a reduction of 5.29 percent. Exports despatches suffered massive decline by 30.09 percent as the volumes reduced from 875,266 tons in October 2020 to 611,884 tons in October 2021.

In October 2021, north-based cement mills despatched 3.831 million tons cement in domestic markets showing a decline of 8.01 percent against 4.164 million tons despatches in October 2020. The south-based mills despatched 771,755 tons cement in local markets during October 2021 that was 11.01 percent higher compared to the despatches of 695,221 tons during October 2020.

Exports from north-based mills massively declined by 74.03 percent as the quantities reduced from 283,389 tons in October 2020 to 73,608 tons in October 2021.

