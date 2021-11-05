Recovery of FCA: ECC seeks issuance of guideline to Nepra

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet sought issuance of guideline to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for recovery of pending fuel charges adjustment (FCA) of prior year.

The meeting presided over by Minister for Economic Affairs (EAD) Omar Ayub Khan on a summary moved by the Power Division regarding decision of the NEPRA with regard to fuel charges adjustment for the months of November 2019 to June 2020 for XW DISCOS along with notification thereof.

The ECC, after due deliberation, recommended that the federal government may issue guidelines to NEPRA and also require it to reconsider its decision dated 7 August 2020 to allow recovery of pending FCA as prior year adjustment in rebasing decision, which are under process at the NEPRA.

An official on condition of anonymity said that this would increase the price of per unit.

The ECC of the Cabinet has recommended Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) 2020-25 as a guiding framework in increase the export of the country and directed that budgetary allocation and other related details will be dealt separately.

The ECC was presented STPF 2020-25 by the Ministry of Commerce to enhance growth in exports in Pakistan. The meeting was informed that the STPF 2020-25 aims to enhance export competitiveness of Pakistan through a framework of interventions having an impact across the value chains. On a whole, the STPF aims to enhance the ability of Pakistani enterprises’ capacity to produce, distribute and sell products and services as or more efficiently than is done by the competitors, the Commerce Ministry added.

The ECC has recommended the STPF, in principle, as a guiding framework with a direction that budgetary allocation and other related details will be dealt separately.

The ECC also considered and recommended to the federal cabinet, Ministry of Industries and Production summary with respect to late payment surcharge of operations of fertiliser plants at the SNGPL network between September 2018 and November 2019 with direction to seek prior approval from the Board of SNGPL.

Ministry of National Food and Security presented a summary before the committee to reshuffle the chairmanship of the committee constituted for accepting/scrapping the tenders floated by the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to import wheat and sugar.

The ECC recommended that Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue may head the aforesaid committee for taking operational decisions related to tenders for import of wheat and sugar floated by the TCP.

