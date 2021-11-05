ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.7%)
ASL 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
BYCO 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.47%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
FFL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (10.02%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (8.53%)
GGL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.64%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
JSCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.46%)
KAPCO 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.48%)
MDTL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (34.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.95%)
NETSOL 125.07 Increased By ▲ 11.12 (9.76%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (25%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.91%)
POWER 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.74%)
PTC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.36%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.64 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.78%)
TELE 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.61%)
TRG 139.20 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (8.34%)
UNITY 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.5%)
WTL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (7.76%)
BR100 4,935 Increased By ▲ 23.11 (0.47%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 233.48 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,219 Increased By ▲ 186.74 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,347 Increased By ▲ 72.86 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The PM's address to the nation

"I was saddened by The Khan's address." "The 120 billion rupee subsidy to 2 crore households out of around 3.5 ...
Anjum Ibrahim 05 Nov 2021

"I was saddened by The Khan's address."

"The 120 billion rupee subsidy to 2 crore households out of around 3.5 crore households in Pakistan implies a poverty rate well above 50 percent!"

"I thought The Khan tweeted last week that poverty is down, he was citing a World Bank report launched amidst much fanfare last week claiming that poverty, defined as less than 1.90 dollar purchasing power parity 2011 per day, declined from 5.3 percent in fiscal year 2020 to 4.8 percent in fiscal year 2021."

"Hallelujah."

"That's not an expression used in Islam."

"It means God be praised."

"Oh well an Arabic expression would have been preferable..."

"You being facetious? Anyway The Khan sounded harassed during his yet another package speech though otherwise he looked OK - his hair was as black as...as..."

"The expression is ebony. And I don't think he looked harassed."

"I said sounded not looked harassed - from saying that he will put the Zardaris and Sharifs in jail he was exhorting them to please, please return their wealth and I ask you has anyone in known history returned the wealth they stole - it is the state that ensures that ill-gotten wealth is retrieved and after three years in power..."

"With Shahzad R Akbar, R as in Rotund, still occupying the same position..."

"Right, anyway what saddens me is that The Khan has done much more than any other party leader, leave alone politician, for this country. I am referring to The Khan winning the world cup for Pakistan, a feat never before or since achieved, I am referring to the Shaukat Khanum hospitals, excellently run, I am referring to the University he set up..."

"Undoubtedly - no argument there and I agree with The Khan when he gave a shut up call to Khawaja Asif for criticizing the source of funding for the cancer hospitals..."

"But? There is a but right?"

"Yes there is; but I am saddened that he will be remembered for none of those things but the flawed decisions, in appointments and in policies, that he took and endorsed and need I add continues to take and endorse one after another after another after..."

"Hmmm, and what about his claim that if the Zardaris and the Sharifs bring the money back that Shahzad R Akbar has been unable to prove is ill gotten wealth three years later at any forum except in press conferences where he waves some papers around and spouts the same allegations, - he, The Khan, will reduce prices by 50 percent? Is that doable at all?"

"Nope, nope and nope."

"And the 120 billion rupee subsidy package?"

"Ridiculous to say the least in economic terms - you provide subsidies from money you do not have but at the same time you raise prices to generate the money which will not be enough and..."

"Sad yes."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

World Bank Imran Khan Rupee Shaukat Khanum hospitals

Comments

Comments are closed.

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The PM's address to the nation

Petroleum products’ import on deferred payment: Pakistan gets Murabaha facility

OPEC+ rebuffs speedier oil output calls

BoE keeps rates on hold

Rs203bn shortfall: Govt will have to raise PL to Rs30?

PM ‘explains’ why he doesn’t shake hands with Shehbaz

Retail outlets: FBR required to check authenticity of PoS software

Moderate magnitude earthquake jolts Karachi, other coastal areas of Sindh

Customers’ BVS: SBP asks ECs to get integrated with Nadra by June 30th

Punjab CM approves recruitment plan

Transmission constraint removal plan summary okayed by CCoE

Read more stories