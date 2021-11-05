ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
Pakistan

Smog likely to engulf parts of Punjab

Recorder Report 05 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Dry weather is likely to help harvest kharif crops in the country but may have a negative impact on air quality of urban Punjab in November, the Met Office has forecast.

Most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan northern parts of Punjab, Balochistan and Kashmir may receive slightly below normal rainfall this month. The southern half of Pakistan is expected to see nearly normal rainfall and northern half normal to slightly below normal.

Elsewhere in the country including most parts of Sindh, Balochistan and south-eastern Punjab are expected to witness nearly normal rainfall during the month.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

