Pakistan

Wahab felicitates Hindu community on Diwali

Recorder Report 05 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi, Sindh Government Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the Hindu community has an important role to play in the society of Sindh.

“We expressed our profound felicitation to the Hindu community on the eve of their Diwali festival,” the Administrator said this during a visit to the Shri Swami Narayan Temple on MA Jinnah Road.

Wahab presented sweets and flowers to VJ Maharaj in celebration of Diwali. A large number of women and men belonging to the Hindu community were present in the temple on the occasion.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the purpose of coming to the temple is to participate with Hindu community in their joy. “There is a large Hindu community in Sindh province and like the rest of the province, the Hindu community in Karachi is celebrating Diwali with traditional fervour,” he added.

The Administrator said that the land of Sindh is a land of peace and love. “There are ministers belonging to the Hindu community in the Sindh cabinet. Go to Tharparker and see where Hindus and Muslims are living with great love and affection,” he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the festival of Diwali will further promote interfaith harmony, and mutual coexistence adding that they are celebrating this festival with the hope that Allah Almighty will make our country, our province and our city the cradle of peace.

He said that minorities in Pakistan have equal rights and they have all the rights to practice their religious traditions freely.

The Administrator said that the festival is being celebrated with traditional fervour in the temples across Karachi just like other parts of the country. He said that it is a festival of happiness.

He said that in the past the Hindu community of Karachi has rendered immense service and built many monumental buildings in Karachi.

Wahab said that a large number of members of the Hindu community are employed in the KMC and they work very hard and diligently.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

