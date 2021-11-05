PBC hosts virtual session to discuss pathways to achieving decarbonisation of cement sector

KARACHI: As the world leaders came together in Glasgow to discuss sustainability and growth without compromising everyone's collective future, the Pakistan Business Council hosted a virtual session with the British High Commission and the Embassy of Italy to discuss the pathways for the decarbonisation of the cement sector.

"Next to water, concrete is the second-most consumed substance on earth; on average, each person uses nearly three tonnes a year. The concrete industry uses about 1.6 billion tonnes of Portland cement to produce 12 billion tonnes of concrete a year and accounts for 7-8 percent of greenhouse emissions," remarked Mike Nithavrianakis, British Deputy High Commissioner and Director of Trade.

"The investment in infrastructure and the construction packages of the government will entail substantial increase in the use of cement in Pakistan, so we need to think about climate-resilient ways of production," stressed Ehsan Malik, CEO Pakistan Business Council.

"In a bid to achieve green growth going forward, the industry globally will have to adapt to climate change challenges and rework business models to ensure environmental stewardship and robust growth and the cement industry in Pakistan is committed to playing its role," recognised Muhammad Ali Tabba, CEO Lucky Cement Limited and President of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association.

"There are essentially three routes which need to be taken to meet the increasing demand whilst reducing emissions in the cement sector," explained Faustine Delasalle, Co-Executive Director, Mission Possible Partnership and Director, Energy Transitions Commission; "the first being a need to relook at using materials efficiently, the second being improving energy efficiency and the third being employing new technologies to cut emissions".

Pakistan's leading companies are also committing to reduce carbon emissions by disclosing their pledge openly. More than 28 companies from various sectors have signed the pledge letter to the "Business Ambition to 1.5 Degrees" - and are ready to embark on the journey to reduce Carbon emissions to 50% by 2030.

"The Science Based Targets Initiative has been established to define and promote best practice in line with climate science, provides technical assistance and expert resources, provides companies with independent assessment and validation of targets," presented Karl Downey, Technical Director at Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi). Experts from the Italian Development Committee and the University of Aberdeen also presented solutions for decarbonisation.

"Government of Italy is strongly committed to a circular economy and cement production is a major known industrial process in producing CO2, and this needs to be done together", concluded Roberto Neccia, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Italy.

"COP 26 recognises the joint effort needed by government, private sector and civil society to meet the targets of the 1.5 degrees," added Sobiah Becker of the Foreign & Commonwealth Development Office of the UK, who moderated the webinar.

