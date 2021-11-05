ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.7%)
ASL 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
BYCO 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.47%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
FFL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (10.02%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (8.53%)
GGL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.64%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
JSCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.46%)
KAPCO 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.48%)
MDTL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (34.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.95%)
NETSOL 125.07 Increased By ▲ 11.12 (9.76%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (25%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.91%)
POWER 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.74%)
PTC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.36%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.64 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.78%)
TELE 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.61%)
TRG 139.20 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (8.34%)
UNITY 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.5%)
WTL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (7.76%)
BR100 4,935 Increased By ▲ 23.11 (0.47%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 233.48 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,219 Increased By ▲ 186.74 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,347 Increased By ▲ 72.86 (0.4%)
Indian stocks high in special Diwali session

Reuters 05 Nov 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose in a special one-hour “muhurat” trading session to mark the festival of Diwali on Thursday, led by sharp gains in Eicher Motors on upbeat quarterly profit.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.49% higher at 17,916.8, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex also closed with an identical 0.49% gain at 60,067.62. The market will remain closed on Friday for a holiday.

“Muhurat” means auspicious in Hindi, and many traders believe gains made during this session bring prosperity and wealth in the year ahead. The Nifty Auto index was the best performer among sub-indexes, closing 1.5% higher.

Eicher gained 5.5% after the truck and motorcycle maker reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday. Mahindra and Mahindra climbed 2.8%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index, which tracks state-owned lenders, was up 1.4%.

Aluminium producer Hindalco Industries was the biggest laggard on the blue-chip Nifty 50, slipping 1.2%.

India’s benchmark stock indexes have outperformed Asian peers this calendar year with gains of more than 25% each, as retail participation increased and vaccinations gathered pace.

However, several brokerages such as Morgan Stanley, Nomura and UBS recently downgraded Indian equities on concerns about expensive valuations, and have hinted that a consolidation should be expected.

Meanwhile, broader stock markets were at record highs on Thursday after a smooth start to the US Federal Reserve’s mass stimulus unwind plan.

