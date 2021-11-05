ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.7%)
ASL 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
BYCO 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.47%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.94%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
FFL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (10.02%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (8.53%)
GGL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.64%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
JSCL 21.54 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.46%)
KAPCO 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.48%)
MDTL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (34.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.95%)
NETSOL 125.07 Increased By ▲ 11.12 (9.76%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (25%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.91%)
POWER 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.74%)
PTC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.36%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.64 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.78%)
TELE 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.61%)
TRG 139.20 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (8.34%)
UNITY 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.5%)
WTL 2.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (7.76%)
BR100 4,935 Increased By ▲ 23.11 (0.47%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 233.48 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,219 Increased By ▲ 186.74 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,347 Increased By ▲ 72.86 (0.4%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 05 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Murree Brewery Company Ltd        03-11-2021   05-11-2021   50%(i)         01-11-2021
Atlas Insurance Ltd               03-11-2021   05-11-2021   25%(i)         01-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd#     03-11-2021   05-11-2021                                 05-11-2021
First Tri-Star Modaraba           23-10-2021   06-11-2021   6%(F)          21-10-2021     28-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd             05-11-2021   07-11-2021   50%(iii)       03-11-2021
The Searle Company Ltd            02-11-2021   08-11-2021   20%(F),30%B    29-10-2021
Bestway Cement Ltd                05-11-2021   08-11-2021   40%(i)         03-11-2021
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd      05-11-2021   09-11-2021   260%(iii)      03-11-2021
Avanceon Ltd#                     03-11-2021   10-11-2021                                 10-11-2021
Bata Pakistan Ltd                 08-11-2021   10-11-2021   1000%(i)       04-11-2021
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       09-11-2021   11-11-2021   1870%(iii)     05-11-2021
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd.  09-11-2021   11-11-2021   20%(iii)       05-11-2021
EFU Life Assurance Ltd            09-11-2021   11-11-2021   15%(iii)       05-11-2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd           09-11-2021   11-11-2021   345%(i)        05-11-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd      09-11-2021   11-11-2021   37.50%(iii)    05-11-2021
MCB Bank Ltd                      10-11-2021   12-11-2021   45%(iii)       08-11-2021
Nestle Pakistan Ltd               10-11-2021   12-11-2021   800%(ii)       08-11-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                       10-11-2021   12-11-2021   17.50%(i)      08-11-2021
Allied Bank Ltd                   10-11-2021   12-11-2021   20%(iii)       08-11-2021
Atlas Honda Ltd                   10-11-2021   12-11-2021   120%(i)        08-11-2021
Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd#      09-11-2021   15-11-2021                                 15-11-2021
EFU General Insurance Ltd         11-11-2021   15-11-2021   15%(iii)       09-11-2021
Ghani Glass Ltd                   12-11-2021   16-11-2021   15%(i)         10-11-2021
Saif Power Ltd                    12-11-2021   16-11-2021   20%(i)         10-11-2021
TPL Properties Ltd                11-11-2021   17-11-2021   20%B           09-11-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd#                  15-11-2021   17-11-2021                                 17-11-2021
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd             11-11-2021   18-11-2021   18.063754%B    09-11-2021
Dar-es-Salaam Textile
Mills Ltd.                        13-11-2021   20-11-2021   NIL                           20-11-2021
East West Insurance
Company Ltd.#                     14-11-2021   20-11-2021                                 20-11-2021
Hum Network Ltd                   16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                           23-11-2021
First Treet
Manufacturing Modaraba            16-11-2021   23-11-2021   NIL                           23-11-2021
Treet Corporation Ltd             16-11-2021   23-11-2021   10%(F)         12-11-2021     23-11-2021
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd    18-11-2021   25-11-2021   20.50%(F)      16-11-2021     25-11-2021
Bawany Air Products Ltd           19-11-2021   25-11-2021   NIL                           25-11-2021
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd        19-11-2021   25-11-2021   NIL                           25-11-2021
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Ltd    19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Loads Ltd                         19-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Ghani Value Glass Ltd             19-11-2021   26-11-2021   60%(F)         17-11-2021     26-11-2021
United Distributors Pakistan Ltd  20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd#                  20-11-2021   26-11-2021                                 26-11-2021
First Punjab Modaraba             20-11-2021   26-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd       20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Azgard Nine Ltd                   20-11-2021   27-11-2021   NIL                           27-11-2021
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd         25-11-2021   28-11-2021   NIL                           26-11-2021
Feroze 1888 Mills Ltd             26-11-2021   02-12-2021   6%R*           24-11-2021
First Equity Modaraba             11-12-2021   20-12-2021   5%(F)          09-12-2021     21-12-2021
Archroma Pakistan Ltd             23-12-2021   30-12-2021   900%(F)        21-12-2021     30-12-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.60/- per share *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

