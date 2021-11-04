ANL 18.22 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (11.71%)
ASC 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.19%)
ASL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.04%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
BYCO 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.67%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.89%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (11.15%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.57 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (9.24%)
GGL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.01%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.75%)
KAPCO 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
KEL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.19%)
MDTL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (34.74%)
MLCF 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.73%)
NETSOL 123.04 Increased By ▲ 9.09 (7.98%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (23.18%)
PAEL 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.59%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.72%)
POWER 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
PRL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.15%)
PTC 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (8.47%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.53%)
TELE 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.86%)
TRG 136.50 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (6.23%)
UNITY 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.1%)
WTL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.31%)
BR100 4,935 Increased By ▲ 23.11 (0.47%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 233.48 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,115 Increased By ▲ 82.31 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,302 Increased By ▲ 27.73 (0.15%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Tanker group Euronav swings to loss but sees demand picking up

Reuters 04 Nov 2021

Euronav swung to a loss on Thursday in what the oil shipping and storage operator said was a "challenging" third quarter, but the company pointed to a strong recovery in freight rates and activity.

The group, one of the largest oil tanker companies in the world, reported a third-quarter net loss of $105.9 million, against a profit of $46.2 million a year earlier.

"We have every reason to be confident that we have now come through the trough of this particular cycle," Chief Executive Hugo De Stoop said in a statement, "after a third quarter that was among the most challenging for our market in recent memory."

The tanker industry has been under pressure this year as global crude oil exports have been constrained by OPEC+ output cuts and as COVID-19 outbreaks continued to depress demand.

The Antwerp-based group, which provides crude oil shipping and storage services, however flagged a number of positive developments that have emerged since early September.

"The demand for oil transportation is recovering thanks to an improved crude demand as part of post-COVID global economic recovery, additional demand for fuel oil as energy producers are switching to a cheaper solution, and an OPEC+ production growth translating into exports," De Stoop said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, known as OPEC+, limited oil exports last year during the pandemic, but agreed in July to boost output.

Ministers from the OPEC+ group are set to meet later on Thursday to decide output policy.

Euronav also pointed to the seasonal uplift in demand ahead of winter, enhanced by extreme and sudden price rises for fuels that have increased the relative attractiveness of crude and prompted some substitution.

Tanker group Euronav swings Chief Executive Hugo De Stoop

Comments

1000 characters

Tanker group Euronav swings to loss but sees demand picking up

USC raises prices of items hours before relief package announcement

3 essential items: PM announces relief package

Govt has taken significant steps for industrial revolution, says Fawad

CCoE set to approve oil, gas sector uplift plan today

Collateral-free lending: 8 banks picked to facilitate SMEs

Ufone signs Rs21bn syndicated financing for 4G services

PML-N terms it ‘a fraud package’

PPP MPA, aides booked in murder case

Price stabilization: Tarin directs Punjab CS to provide sugar to KP govt

Category B countries: NCOC lifts inbound travel restrictions

Read more stories