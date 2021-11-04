Kenyan shilling weakens on increased importer demand, low inflows

NAIROBI: Kenya's shilling weakened on Thursday to nearly an 11-month low due to increased importer dollar demand across all sectors and low inflows, traders said.

At 0733 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 111.45/65 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 111.25/45.

The shilling hit 111.55/75 in earlier trade, a level last hit on Dec.17, 2020, according to Refinitiv data.

It is shy of its all-time low of 111.65/75 hit on Dec.3, 2020.