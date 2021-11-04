ANL 18.22 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (11.71%)
ASC 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.19%)
ASL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.04%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
BYCO 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.67%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.89%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (11.15%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.57 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (9.24%)
GGL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.01%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.75%)
KAPCO 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.7%)
KEL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.19%)
MDTL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (34.74%)
MLCF 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.73%)
NETSOL 123.04 Increased By ▲ 9.09 (7.98%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (23.18%)
PAEL 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.59%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.72%)
POWER 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
PRL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.15%)
PTC 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (8.47%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.53%)
TELE 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.86%)
TRG 136.50 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (6.23%)
UNITY 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.1%)
WTL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.31%)
BR100 4,935 Increased By ▲ 23.11 (0.47%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 233.48 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,115 Increased By ▲ 82.31 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,302 Increased By ▲ 27.73 (0.15%)
Markets

FTSE 100 gains on commodity boost; investors eye BoE policy decision

Reuters 04 Nov 2021

London's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday, led by commodity-linked stocks, while investors awaited a key Bank of England policy decision amid expectations of it becoming the first major central bank to hike rates since the pandemic.

The central bank is due to make its announcement at 1200 GMT against the backdrop of soaring prices and supply-chain problems. Equity markets have fully priced in an increase in the Bank Rate to 0.25% from 0.1%, while economists remain split.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.3% by 0820 GMT, with miner Glencore, oil major Royal Dutch Shell and telecommunications company BT Group among the best performers.

BT Group added 3.7% after confirming its outlook for this year while reporting a 3% decline in first-half revenue.

The pound weakened as currency markets awaited the BoE's knife-edge decision, further boosting the export-oriented FTSE 100 index. The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.4%.

Britain's second largest supermarket grocer, Sainsbury's , fell 3.1% due to uncertainty around its supply chains despite reporting a 23% rise in first-half profit.

