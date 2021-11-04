ANL 18.22 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (11.71%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.34%)
ASL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.04%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
BYCO 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.41%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.89%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (11.15%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.57 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (9.24%)
GGL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.75%)
KAPCO 28.72 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
KEL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.19%)
MDTL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (37.56%)
MLCF 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-4.21%)
NETSOL 122.84 Increased By ▲ 8.89 (7.8%)
PACE 5.43 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (23.41%)
PAEL 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.59%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.72%)
POWER 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
PRL 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.8%)
PTC 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (8.47%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.30 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.96%)
TELE 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.74%)
TRG 136.55 Increased By ▲ 8.06 (6.27%)
UNITY 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.1%)
WTL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.71%)
BR100 4,935 Increased By ▲ 23.11 (0.47%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 233.48 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,111 Increased By ▲ 78.27 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,302 Increased By ▲ 28.02 (0.15%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

German industrial orders up slightly in September

AFP Updated 04 Nov 2021

FRANKFURT: German industrial orders, a key gauge of the health of the manufacturing sector, rose modestly in September, official data showed on Thursday, after bottlenecks in global supply chains had caused them to plunge the previous month.

The federal statistics office Destatis calculated that industrial orders rose by 1.3 percent month-on-month in September, after plummeting by 8.8 percent in August.

A sector breakdown showed that orders in the machine manufacturing sector jumped by 12.2 percent and orders for the flagship auto industry -- hit the previous month by a global shortage of computer chips -- were up by 9.6 percent.

Domestic orders fell by 5.9 percent, the third consecutive month of declines, while foreign orders rose by 6.3 percent, Destatis said.

ING economist Carsten Brzeski described the upturn in overall orders in September as "meagre".

The "sharp collapse over the summer has left its mark on industry," he said, attributing the renewed drop in domestic orders to "ongoing supply chain frictions and companies simply delaying new orders, knowing that delivery times are long anyway."

But LBBW economist Elmar Voelker said German companies are still "sitting on full order books", which could be a "driver for growth" in 2022, even if businesses are currently struggling to fulfil them.

German industrial

Comments

1000 characters

German industrial orders up slightly in September

USC raises prices of items hours before relief package announcement

3 essential items: PM announces relief package

Govt has taken significant steps for industrial revolution, says Fawad

CCoE set to approve oil, gas sector uplift plan today

Collateral-free lending: 8 banks picked to facilitate SMEs

Ufone signs Rs21bn syndicated financing for 4G services

PML-N terms it ‘a fraud package’

PPP MPA, aides booked in murder case

Price stabilization: Tarin directs Punjab CS to provide sugar to KP govt

Category B countries: NCOC lifts inbound travel restrictions

Read more stories