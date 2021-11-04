ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.62%)
ASL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
BOP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
BYCO 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.94%)
FCCL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.75%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (11.53%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.72 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (10.12%)
GGL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (6.7%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.69%)
KAPCO 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.73%)
KEL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.61%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (22.07%)
MLCF 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.68%)
NETSOL 123.44 Increased By ▲ 9.49 (8.33%)
PACE 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (9.09%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
PIBTL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.77%)
POWER 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
PRL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.45%)
PTC 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (8.03%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
SNGP 43.21 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.75%)
TELE 18.24 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.43%)
TRG 136.15 Increased By ▲ 7.66 (5.96%)
UNITY 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.71%)
WTL 2.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,942 Increased By ▲ 29.96 (0.61%)
BR30 22,095 Increased By ▲ 260.98 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,159 Increased By ▲ 126.5 (0.27%)
KSE30 18,329 Increased By ▲ 54.43 (0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rise on consumer staples boost; Hong Kong gains

Reuters Updated 04 Nov 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Thursday as consumer staples jumped, a day after the government advised people to stock up on essential groceries for the winter and as some food companies hiked prices.

The CSI300 index rose 0.9% to 4,863.67 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6% to 3,521.07 points.

The Hang Seng index added 0.3% to 25,092.23 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index was up 0.5%, at 8,904.66.

** Consumer staples gained nearly 3%, with liquor makers surging 3.5%.

** Shoppers in China stocked up on cabbage, rice and flour for the winter on Wednesday, after the government urged people to keep stores of basic goods in case of emergencies.

** Several Chinese food companies have increased the prices of their products since last month due to rising raw material and transportation costs.

** Ping An Securities said the increase in prices can lift companies' profit margins, boosting share prices to some extent.

** The new energy sub-index went up 2.5%, while the automobiles sub-index jumped 3.7%.

** Coal miners dropped 2.2%.

** China's daily coal output is close to a record high this year amid a raft of measures to ramp up production, according to the state planner.

** Meanwhile, Hong Kong shares tracked Wall Street gains after US Federal Reserve unveiled plans to taper its pandemic-era stimulus.

** Tech firms gained 1%, lifting the city's Hang Seng Index.

** BYD Co Ltd jumped 6.5% and was the biggest percentage gainer on the Hang Seng Index, after data showed its total sales volume of new energy vehicles from January to October surged 212% year on year.

** Healthcare companies lost 2.1%.

** Chinese property developer Kaisa Group plunged 11.8% to an all-time low as poor October sales heightened worries about a liquidity crunch at the debt-strapped firm.

China stocks Hang Seng Index CSI300 Index

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks rise on consumer staples boost; Hong Kong gains

3 essential items: PM announces relief package

CCoE set to approve oil, gas sector uplift plan today

Collateral-free lending: 8 banks picked to facilitate SMEs

Ufone signs Rs21bn syndicated financing for 4G services

PML-N terms it ‘a fraud package’

Price stabilization: Tarin directs Punjab CS to provide sugar to KP govt

Recovery of Rs815bn by NAB: Senate body decides to summon AGP, NAB auditor

Rupee depreciation, rising inflation: Senate panel dissatisfied with explanations

Govt has taken significant steps for industrial revolution, says Fawad

FCA for September: Nepra likely to allow KE Rs3 hike

Read more stories