ANL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (11.96%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.62%)
ASL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
BOP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
BYCO 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.21%)
FCCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.42%)
FFBL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (11.91%)
FNEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (22.73%)
GGGL 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (9.71%)
GGL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (6.85%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5.72%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.59%)
KEL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.19%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (22.07%)
MLCF 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 123.30 Increased By ▲ 9.35 (8.21%)
PACE 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.95%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
PIBTL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.3%)
POWER 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.68%)
PRL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.45%)
PTC 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (8.25%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
SNGP 43.34 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.06%)
TELE 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5.72%)
TRG 136.25 Increased By ▲ 7.76 (6.04%)
UNITY 29.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.68%)
WTL 2.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,944 Increased By ▲ 32.27 (0.66%)
BR30 22,104 Increased By ▲ 269.5 (1.23%)
KSE100 47,175 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,338 Increased By ▲ 63.42 (0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SocGen beats estimates in Q3, raises 2021 provision outlook

Reuters 04 Nov 2021

PARIS: French bank Societe Generale posted on Thursday a better-than-expected third-quarter earnings on higher revenue in its corporate and investment banking business and lower pandemic-related provisions for bad loans.

France's third-largest listed lender, after BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole SA, said its net income has nearly doubled in the reported quarter to 1.6 billion euros ($1.85 billion) from 862 million euros a year ago, beating mean forecast for 952 million euros in a poll of analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

The lender also raised its 2021 outlook for provisions.

It now expects cost of risk - that reflects the level of provisioning against bad loans - not to exceed 20 basis points this year against a previous forecast of a cost of risk between 20 and 25 basis point.

SocGen said in a statement it was launching a share buyback programme of around 470 million euros.

Chief Financial Officer William Kadouch-Chassaing will leave the bank by this month-end and will be replaced by current deputy financial chief Claire Dumas from Dec. 1, the lender confirmed in a separate statement.

Societe Generale

Comments

1000 characters

SocGen beats estimates in Q3, raises 2021 provision outlook

3 essential items: PM announces relief package

CCoE set to approve oil, gas sector uplift plan today

Collateral-free lending: 8 banks picked to facilitate SMEs

Ufone signs Rs21bn syndicated financing for 4G services

PML-N terms it ‘a fraud package’

Price stabilization: Tarin directs Punjab CS to provide sugar to KP govt

Recovery of Rs815bn by NAB: Senate body decides to summon AGP, NAB auditor

Rupee depreciation, rising inflation: Senate panel dissatisfied with explanations

Govt has taken significant steps for industrial revolution, says Fawad

FCA for September: Nepra likely to allow KE Rs3 hike

Read more stories