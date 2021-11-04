ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,921 Increased By ▲ 9.15 (0.19%)
BR30 21,932 Increased By ▲ 97.98 (0.45%)
KSE100 47,066 Increased By ▲ 33.65 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,309 Increased By ▲ 34.74 (0.19%)
Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on earnings

AFP 04 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, extending US gains, with investors shifting their focus to earnings due later in the day, including from auto giant Toyota.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.04 percent, or 305.73 points, at 29,826.63 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.71 percent, or 14.39 points, to 2,046.06.

"Japanese shares are starting with gains following days of rallies in all three US indices," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

"Toyota's earnings, which are due during trading hours... are the focus of attention."

Tokyo stocks close lower

The dollar fetched 114.09 yen in early Asian trade, against 114.02 yen in New York late Wednesday.

Toyota was barely moving in early trade, down 0.05 percent at 2,047 yen ahead of its earnings release.

Its smaller rivals were modestly higher, with Honda trading up 0.17 percent at 3,459 yen and Nissan gaining 0.59 percent to 599.6 yen.

Mitsubishi Motors was up 0.82 percent at 370 yen ahead of its earnings report due after the market close.

Nintendo was down 2.10 percent at 48,920 yen after a report said the game giant's Switch console production in the year to March will likely be down by 20 percent from its initial target.

JAL was up 0.68 percent at 2,522 yen after the airline forecast a net loss of 146 billion yen ($1.28 billion) for the current financial year, citing Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Its rival ANA Holdings was up 2.41 percent at 2,766.5 yen.

Wall Street stocks finished at fresh records following a heavily telegraphed Federal Reserve decision to scale back its stimulus programme.

For the fourth straight day, all three major indices ended at all-time highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.3 percent to 36,157.58.

