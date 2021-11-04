ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
China's Lenovo posts 65% rise in Q2 profit

Reuters 04 Nov 2021

SHANGHAI: China's Lenovo Group, the world's biggest maker of personal computers, reported a 65% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday and said it saw demand for commercial PCs grow at a near-record rate during the period.

Profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 jumped to $512 million versus $310 million in the same period a year earlier.

Lenovo stock drops 17% after withdrawing Shanghai listing application

Revenue rose 23% to $17.9 billion, slightly above an average estimate of $17.3 billion from 9 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Lenovo

China's Lenovo posts 65% rise in Q2 profit

