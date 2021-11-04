Incremental consumption: Nepra approves Rs12.96/unit winter package

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved winter package of Rs12.96 per unit on incremental consumption.

According to the determination, the package shall be applicable for winter months, i.e., from November 1, 2021 till Feb 28, 2022. The reference period will be November 2020 to February 2021.

Rate of Rs.12.96/kWh shall be charged to Domestic consumers (Non-ToU) on the incremental consumption, above monthly 300 units or above the reference consumption in the corresponding months of reference period, whichever is greater.

Rate of Rs.12.96 /kWh shall be charged to commercial consumers (Non-ToU) and general services consumers on the incremental consumption above the reference consumption in the corresponding months of reference period.

Rate of Rs.12.96/kWh shall be charged to domestic consumers (ToU) and commercial consumers (ToU) on the respective peak/off-peak incremental consumption, above the reference peak/off-peak consumption in the corresponding months of reference period.

New and existing consumers having no reference consumption available in period of November 2020 to February 2021 shall be offered same package at the concessionary rate of Rs.12.96/kWh through benchmark consumption methodology.

NEPRA has also recommended additional supplementary grant for the additional cumulative subsidy of approx. Rs1.3 billion for K-Electric consumers. The actual marginal cost to be utilized for subsidy shall be provided by NEPRA. Further, NEPRA shall provide appropriate mechanism for adjustment, keeping in view existing tariff determinations of K-Electric.

No quarterly adjustments would be applicable on incremental consumption. On incremental consumption, only positive fuel price adjustments shall be passed on to the consumers availing incremental consumption package. Actual subsidy realized for given proposals shall be independent of all the other budgeted subsidies for the power sector.

