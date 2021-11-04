ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
Republicans jolt Biden with Virginia win

Reuters 04 Nov 2021

FAIRFAX, Va.: Republicans pushed Democrats out of the Virginia governorship and had a far stronger-than-expected showing in heavily Democratic New Jersey on Wednesday, signaling trouble for President Joe Biden’s party heading into next year’s congressional elections.

Republican Glenn Youngkin a former private equity executive, claimed victory over Democratic former Governor Terry McAuliffe in Tuesday’s vote after distancing himself just enough from former President Donald Trump to win back moderates who had supported Biden just a year ago. In New Jersey, Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli performed far better than expected against incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy, even though registered Democratic voters outnumber Republicans there by more than 1 million.

Republican lead narrows in bellwether Virginia governor's race

Both saw strong gains in the suburbs from independent voters who had been turned off by Trump’s style of politics. The results in states that Biden won easily in 2020 suggested that Democrats’ razor-thin majorities Congress were highly vulnerable in the 2022 elections.

Republican control of both, or even one, chamber of Congress would give the party the ability to block Biden’s legislative agenda during the final two years of his current term in office.

