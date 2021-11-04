IRA to be established under MCI

ISLAMABAD: The federal government would establish the Islamabad Regulatory Authority (IRA) under Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) would play the role as a regulator for selling and purchasing land in Islamabad.

While interacting with media persons on Wednesday, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar expressed these views along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for CDA Ali Awan and MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz.

Umar said, “The cabinet has decided that no federal government institution will acquire land from the locals in Islamabad in the future,”

He said that the power of 2-k under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act 1984 would be deleted and new acquisition of land could not be made.

He said, “today decades-old unjust system under which land was acquired forcibly from locals of Islamabad has been ended by the cabinet. Such people-friendly decisions can be taken only by the government of Imran Khan.”

The minister said that this law would end discrimination between rural areas and urban (sectors of Islamabad) areas of Islamabad.

He said, “under Islamabad Regulatory Bill which would be approved by the joint sitting of the Parliament, the MCI will have all powers of regulatory authority, while the CDA will play role as a regulator for selling and purchasing land.”

He said that it is a big difference and the government has allocated Rs4.5 billion for rural areas.

He said that the IJP road would be expanded to four lanes, while five new colleges would be constructed and more than 100 schools would be upgraded.

He said that a hospital of 50 beds in Bhara Kahu and a hospital of 200 beds on GT Road, Tarnol would be constructed.

He said that extension of Polyclinic Hospital of 200 beds would be made in Sector G-11, Islamabad, and 19 new basic health units would also be established.

He said that the government has decided to build a 200-bed trauma centre at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims).

He said that health cards would be distributed in Islamabad and its process would be started at the end of this year.

The minister said that Ghazi Barotha project would be launched and initially it would provide 100 MGD water to the citizens of Islamabad.

He said the supply of water to Islamabad would be doubled after completion of this project.

Khurram Nawaz said that there was no job quota for the citizens of Islamabad.

He said that the issue of rent between the traders and owners is being resolved through legislation.

He said that new recruitment of police would be made to improve the law and order situation in Islamabad.

Ali Awan said that there is no Food Safety Authority in Islamabad.

He said that the National Assembly has passed his bill in this regard, while now it has been referred to the joint sitting of the Parliament due to lapse in the Senate.

Answering a question, he said that the Islamabad Metro Bus service project from Peshawar Mor to New Islamabad Airport would be complete soon.

