Maggo lauds FTO’s efforts in relation to corruption challenge

KARACHI: Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI, has commended the efforts of office of Federal Tax Ombudsman of Pakistan in attempting to eradicate corruption, and harassment by the tax collection machinery of FBR.

FTO has rightfully identified the practices in FBR responsible for issuing fake, forged, illegitimate and fictitious notices to the business community and their banks to unlawfully take access to their bank details, transactions and balances, he said in a statement.

Maggo maintained that this practice by FBR is an unlawful and questionable use of the Section 176 of Income Ordinance 2001; and, he considers it an exercise and conspiracy against economic growth and development of Pakistan. SMEs, in particular, are more vulnerable and prone to this kind of abuse by the authorities; as they can not hire expensive lawyers and spend their time to challenge the unfair notices at the relevant legal forums.

Maggo said that he is pleasantly surprised the accountability being carried out by the FTO without any fear, interference and vested interests in this regard, for which the investigation be done and exemplary punishments be given by FTO to tax officials found responsible on account of issuing fake and unauthorized notices by tax officials to access bank accounts; instead of recommending FBR to probe the misuse of authorities by its own tax officials; which internal inquiries by FBR in most of cases remain dormant and inconclusive.

Resultantly, the corrupt and compromised officials in the tax collection machinery have joined hands against even the inspections ordered by FTO by filing unauthorized petitions against the office of FTO.

President FPCCI wondered if tax machinery officials were authorized by government to challenge constitutional office of FTO in ordering inspections per law. He demanded that the Prime Minister should take cognizance of such unauthorized acts of tax officials by filing petitions in PHC; which has dismissed the petition before the high court; against rightfully given inspection orders by FTO to taxation machinery.

He said that office of FTO is constitutionally protected; and, the business, industry and trade community of Pakistan will stand united against any illegitimate pressure and hurdles being put forward in the discharge of the constitutional duties by FTO.

FPCCI Chief applauded the assertions by FTO that FBR needs to devise Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for invoking the Section 176; else, it will continue to indulge in maladministration at the expense of business community.

Maggo, as President FPCCI, reiterated that misuse of powers by FBR must end and responsible practices should prevail. FPCCI – the apex and representative platform of entire business community of Pakistan – is ever willing & ready to help resolve all taxation issues through dialogue, consultation and bridging ever-protruding gaps with the policymakers, he added.

