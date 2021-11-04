NIC accepting applications for startup incubation programme

ISLAMABAD: The National Incubation Centre, Pakistan’s largest innovation centre for startups, managed by Teamup and Jazz, is accepting applications for its 11th Cohort. This is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to become part of the top incubation programme in the country and scale up their startup business solutions.

Launched in 2017, the National Incubation Centre has incubated more than 230 startups over 10 cohorts, working closely with more than 520 founders, helping them take charge of their businesses and do things they never thought possible.

The NIC startups have, to date earned a combined revenue of more than Rs 2.34 billion and created more than 15000 jobs. Many startups have attracted investments from local and international VCs and angel investors, and have represented Pakistan on multiple global platforms, earning recognition for the impact they’ve created.

The NIC has a strong alumni network, with many graduating startups making an impression across the globe. DigiKhata, Slosh AI, Mera Future, MYTM, are just a few names that have disrupted industries, won various national and international awards.

