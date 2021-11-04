ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.13%)
BR30 21,834 Increased By ▲ 449.95 (2.1%)
KSE100 47,032 Decreased By ▼ -80.48 (-0.17%)
KSE30 18,274 Decreased By ▼ -68.81 (-0.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 3, 2021). ==================================== ...
Recorder Report 04 Nov 2021

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 3, 2021).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                  4,909.47
High:                       4,946.61
Low:                        4,905.51
Net Change:                 (-) 9.04
Volume ('000):               321,351
Value ('000):             12,532,526
Makt Cap           1,106,976,101,656
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,464.93
NET CH.                    (-) 86.21
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,184.64
NET CH.                    (-) 92.77
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,527.80
NET CH.                     (-) 6.93
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,885.52
NET CH.                    (-) 51.83
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,552.48
NET CH.                   (+) 217.35
------------------------------------
As on:               3-November-2021
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Cement Index BR Oil and Gas Index

Comments

Comments are closed.

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

3 essential items: PM announces relief package

CCoE set to approve oil, gas sector uplift plan today

Collateral-free lending: 8 banks picked to facilitate SMEs

Ufone signs Rs21bn syndicated financing for 4G services

PML-N terms it ‘a fraud package’

Price stabilization: Tarin directs Punjab CS to provide sugar to KP govt

COP26 coalition worth $130trn vows to put climate at heart of finance

Fed rolls out bond-buying ‘taper’

WEF postpones China event

Recovery of Rs815bn by NAB: Senate body decides to summon AGP, NAB auditor

Read more stories