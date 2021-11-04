KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 3, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,909.47 High: 4,946.61 Low: 4,905.51 Net Change: (-) 9.04 Volume ('000): 321,351 Value ('000): 12,532,526 Makt Cap 1,106,976,101,656 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,464.93 NET CH. (-) 86.21 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,184.64 NET CH. (-) 92.77 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,527.80 NET CH. (-) 6.93 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,885.52 NET CH. (-) 51.83 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,552.48 NET CH. (+) 217.35 ------------------------------------ As on: 3-November-2021 ====================================

