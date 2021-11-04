Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 3, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,909.47
High: 4,946.61
Low: 4,905.51
Net Change: (-) 9.04
Volume ('000): 321,351
Value ('000): 12,532,526
Makt Cap 1,106,976,101,656
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,464.93
NET CH. (-) 86.21
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,184.64
NET CH. (-) 92.77
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,527.80
NET CH. (-) 6.93
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,885.52
NET CH. (-) 51.83
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,552.48
NET CH. (+) 217.35
------------------------------------
As on: 3-November-2021
====================================
