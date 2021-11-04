KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Ahmad Hassan Textile 30.06.2021 212.710 167.786 19.81 25.11.2021 18.11.2021 to Mills Limited Year End 11.00.A.M. AGM 25.11.2021 Khalid Siraj Textile 30.06.2021 - 15.663 1.46 26.11.2021 19.11.2021 to Mills Limited Year End 10.30.A.M. AGM 26.11.2021 ===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revised dates of Book Closures for AGM.

