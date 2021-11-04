Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
04 Nov 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (November 3, 2021).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
U.S $ (O/M) 171.20 171.70 DKK 26.19 26.29
SAUDIA RIYAL 45.30 45.80 NOK 19.97 20.07
UAE DIRHAM 47.00 47.50 SEK 19.69 19.79
EURO 196.00 198.00 AUD $ 126.50 128.00
UK POUND 232.00 235.00 CAD $ 136.50 138.00
JAPANI YEN 1.47697 1.49697 INDIAN RUPEE 2.25 2.35
CHF 184.75 185.75 CHINESE YUAN 26.50 27.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 1.70 2.00
=========================================================================
