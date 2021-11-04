KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (November 3, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= U.S $ (O/M) 171.20 171.70 DKK 26.19 26.29 SAUDIA RIYAL 45.30 45.80 NOK 19.97 20.07 UAE DIRHAM 47.00 47.50 SEK 19.69 19.79 EURO 196.00 198.00 AUD $ 126.50 128.00 UK POUND 232.00 235.00 CAD $ 136.50 138.00 JAPANI YEN 1.47697 1.49697 INDIAN RUPEE 2.25 2.35 CHF 184.75 185.75 CHINESE YUAN 26.50 27.00 AFGHANI RUPEE 1.70 2.00 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021