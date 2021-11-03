Sharma, Rahul power India to 210-2 in must-win T20 World Cup match

ABU DHABI: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul hammered half-centuries to guide India to a towering 210 for two in a must-win Twenty20 World Cup match against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Sharma (74) and Rahul (69) put on an opening partnership of 140 to lay the foundation for the tournament's highest total so far in the Super 12 match in Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan had posted 190-4 in their opening win against Scotland.

Sharma took five balls to get going with a boundary off skipper Mohammad Nabi and then tore into the bowling attack.

India raced to 53 in the first six overs of powerplay to signal their intent in a competition where they need to win all three remaining matches to have any chance of making the semi-finals.

Rohit reached his fifty with a boundary off fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq and then hit a six to bring up the 100 for the opening stand.

Sharma, who had scores of zero and 14 in India's two losses, smashed the bowlers all around the park for eight fours and three sixes in his 47-ball knock before losing his wicket to Karim Janat.

Rahul soon followed his partner to the dugout after being bowled by Gulbadin Naib on a slower yorker.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya rode the momentum to smash the bowlers as they put on unbeaten partnership of 63.

Pandya, who hit 35, the left-handed Pant, who made 27, hit five sixes between them in a total domination by the Indian batting.